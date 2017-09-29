Pedestrian fatally struck in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck after he stepped into the path of an oncoming car in Deerfield Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO says the collision happened just before 6 a.m. Friday along 150 S. Powerline Rd.

The motorist, 67-year-old Mitchell Rosenblatt, was driving southbound in the center lane of the road when his vehicle struck the pedestrian. Rosenblatt remained at the scene following the crash, according to BSO.

Fire Rescue responded to the incident and transported the victim to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with BSO’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit will withhold the victim’s name until his family has been notified.

Officials have not declared impairment, excessive speed or mechanical malfunction as causes of the crash.

If you have any information on this crime, call BSO THI Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4840.

