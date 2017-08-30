Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A pedestrian was fatally struck in Tamarac, Tuesday morning.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene, along the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road and McNab Road, where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. This was not a hit-and-run, but the pedestrian unfortunately died.

The vehicle involved is a gray truck, which remained on the scene along with Broward Sheriff’s officers.

The northbound lanes at Nob Hill Road near McNab Road have been shut down as officials begin their investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.