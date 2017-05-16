Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Hollywood, Tuesday morning.

The train tracks have been shut down at Johnson Street, as well as all westbound traffic, approaching Interstate 95.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body next to the tracks.

Passengers can expect delays this morning due to an incident south of SHE Station. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) May 16, 2017

Passengers in Broward County can expect delays.

A shuttle service will be provided by Tri-Rail.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.