Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train Thursday morning near Miami Gardens Drive.

According to Tri-Rail officials, the southbound P603 train struck a trespasser along Northeast 195th Street and 10th Avenue, at around 6:14 a.m.

VIP Bulletin for Tri- Rail SB train P608 is 10' late to HOL due to trespasser strike involving SB train P603. Updates to follow. — Tri-Rail Alerts (@TriRailAlerts) January 11, 2018

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where fire rescue crews were seen trying to get to the train, which is currently stopped on the tracks over a body of water.

The body of the pedestrian was found about a half mile north of the train. Their identity has not yet been released.

A total of 110 passengers are stuck on board, as they wait for the train to be moved from the bridge. However, no passengers were injured.

As a result, all southbound trains are currently stopped. Tri-Rail will have a bus to shuttle passengers between the Golden Glades station and Hollywood Station.

Officials said there will be significant delays due to the accident and advise commuters to seek alternate means of transportation.

