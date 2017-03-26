Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in apparent suicide

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train struck and killed a male pedestrian in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday afternoon, in what investigators are describing as an apparent suicide.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the accident along the 1900 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

According to Tri-Rail officials, a southbound train hit the pedestrian just north of Northwest 19th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard.

Rescue crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A Fort Lauderdale Police spokesperson said, “It appears that this is a suicide of an adult white male.” Investigators have not yet identified him.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies had initially responded, and Oakland Park Fire crews were also dispatched to the scene.

Officials said there were 160 passengers on board at the time. They were transported by bus to a nearby Tri-Rail station.

Police continue to investigate.

