Pedestrian fatally struck along Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Miami Beach, Friday morning.
North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, sometime before 6:30 a.m.
According to officials, this was a single vehicle crash, in which a man was fatally struck. However, the diver remained on the scene.
7Skyforce HD flew over the crash, where a yellow tarp could be seen covering a body on the street, as well as a white vehicle with front-end damage parked at a nearby lot.
Due to the heavy police presence, the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard are shut down between Northeast 151st Street and 163rd Street.
