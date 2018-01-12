Pedestrian fatally struck along Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Miami Beach, Friday morning.

North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene along Northeast 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, sometime before 6:30 a.m.

@myNMBPolice is on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at the intersection of NE 163 St / Biscayne Blvd. N/B traffic is shut down from NE 151 St to 163 St. Expect delays as the roadway will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rp0lFGeOG8 — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 12, 2018

According to officials, this was a single vehicle crash, in which a man was fatally struck. However, the diver remained on the scene.

7Skyforce HD flew over the crash, where a yellow tarp could be seen covering a body on the street, as well as a white vehicle with front-end damage parked at a nearby lot.

Due to the heavy police presence, the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard are shut down between Northeast 151st Street and 163rd Street.

