Pedestrian dies in West Miami hit and run

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck, Friday morning, by a car in a hit-and-run incident near West Miami.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a pedestrian in his 30s was hit by a car and died near Northwest 64th Street and 72nd Avenue

The driver drove away and fled going northbound on 72nd Avenue. Police have yet to release a description of the driver.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

