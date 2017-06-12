Peacock found shot dead in Coconut Grove

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are investigating after, they said, a peacock was found shot dead in a Coconut Grove neighborhood, raising concerns among residents.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she was out watching the exotic birds in the area of LeJeune Road and Lybyer Avenue. Suddenly, she said, she heard gunshots.

Moments later, the woman said, she saw a peacock fall to the ground and die.

The concerned neighbor immediately called police and filed a report. She also took pictures of the dead peacock.

The woman said she loves these birds and hopes police are able to stop anyone taking aim at them. “They do not respect nature, from nature or from human beings,” she said. “You cannot take lives. That is how I feel.”

Police said whoever is responsible for the shooting could face serious charges.

If you have any information on who may have shot this peacock, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

