Peace walk marks 5th anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Five years after the death of Trayvon Martin, his parents continue working to promote peace in South Florida.

The Trayvon Martin Foundation hosted its annual Remembrance Weekend with a memorial peace walk, Saturday. Supporters carried signs with Trayvon’s picture through the streets of Miami Gardens.

Participants said they want to see an end to the gun violence plaguing some South Florida communities.

Trayvon’s father referred to the shootings that sent three Carol City Senior High School students to the hospital, Friday. “I think it’s important because, just look and see what happened yesterday,” said Tracy Martin. “There was a shooting in this area, so it’s important to get back to our community in things that we do and just become a family.”

The event ended in West Miami-Dade with a Remembrance Dinner honoring Trayvon’s life.

Thank You to EVERYONE that has supported the #TrayvonMartinFoundation in every way! 5th Annual Remembrance Dinner #Trayvon17 pic.twitter.com/r7N7wLNAkM — Sybrina Fulton (@SybrinaFulton) February 12, 2017

The teen was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida, back in 2012.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.