PBSO: Potential Muslim attack was over boy, not religion

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a fight between a Muslim girl and a group of other girls did not have religious motivations.

The video, which went viral last week, shows three girls kicking and punching the 14-year-old Muslim student while others stood by and watched.

The girl was hospitalized due to her injuries. The girl’s father, who later released the video, initially said the fight took place because his daughter is Muslim.

Deputies met with West Boca High School officials and confirmed the identity of all the suspects involved. They also said the fight was over “a boy” and not religion.

In a tweet, PBSO said, “All parties AGREED to meet and to fight at a specific location & time. PBSO Deputy is preparing paperwork to charge the suspects involved with Simple Battery. Once complete, the investigation will be submitted to the state attorney’s office. THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF A HATE CRIME.”

The girl’s condition is currently unknown.

