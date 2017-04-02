PBSO deputies search for missing woman with autism

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing woman who is severely autistic.

The search is underway for Jasmine Vazquez. According to PBSO, Vazquez stands 5 feet and 1 inch, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Vazquez was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt with a logo that says Good Will Academy.

PBSO said Vazquez is severely autistic and is considered to be a missing endangered adult.

If you have any information on Vazquez’s whereabouts, contact PBSO at 561-688-3461.

