Pawn shop robbers attempt to flee after realizing employee is armed

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A duo of robbers attempted to flee from a scene after they realized the employee of the store they were trying to rob was armed.

It took place May 22, at the Cash Inn Pawn Shop in West Park, at around 5:30 p.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the subjects barging into the store, where one subject is seen opening fire.

That’s when the store employee pulled out their own weapon, and gunfire is exchanged between the two.

The two robbers then tried to flee. However, the door they came in through was now locked.

“Once they realized that they can’t get out, the tension level rose for everyone,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Carter. “The robbers can’t get out, shots are being fired and the customers can’t get out.”

Eventually, the pair make it out by shimmying underneath bars and behind the counter. The two then flee out the back door.

Despite all the gunfire, no injuries were reported.

Deputies said the duo arrived in an older model black Lincoln MKZ.

If you have any information on this attempted-robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.