Pastor raises reward to find who shot mother in road rage

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pastor has raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot a young mother in the head during a road rage incident.

Nineteen-year-old Alyssa Sanchez is currently fighting for her life. The young mother of two was the sole victim after a gunman opened fire on a car she and her boyfriend were in after they had an argument on the road.

“There was arguing back and forth between the two vehicles, with my sister in the passenger’s and her boyfriend in the driver’s side,” said Lazaro Sanchez. “They got shot through the driver’s side, and my sister got hit on the right side of her head.”

Sanchez’s boyfriend drove her to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other car fled the scene, located near Southwest 27th Avenue and 14th Street in Miami.

Now, Pastor Eric Readon has donated to the cause in order to help find Alyssa’s shooter. “This is sad. My heart goes out to this family,” Readon said. “This could happen to any of us.”

Readon, a pastor at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church donated $2,000 to CrimeStoppers, raising the total for the reward to $5,000.

“We have to raise this reward once a month for the next year. We will do whatever we have to do to help bring justice to the situation,” Readon said. “Bottom line is this family needs justice. They need closure.”

“It’s hard to go through the day knowing that my sister’s in [the hospital], in the state that she’s in,” Lazaro said. “She’s just 19, and she has two boys — they’re both under 2 years old. They lost their dad just last year. They don’t need to lose their mom too.”

Readon and Alyssa’s family is hoping the extra reward money will help bring the shooter to justice.

“It’s really hard to go out on the streets, knowing that the person who did this to my sister is still out there. He can do it to anybody,” Lazaro said. “Anybody watching this, this could be your sister.”

The extent of Alyssa’s injuries are unclear, and it is not known if she will wake up from the coma or in what state she may be in.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the $5,000 reward.

