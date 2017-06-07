Passengers frustrated as several South Florida flights remain delayed, canceled

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several flights remain delayed, Wednesday, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to severe South Florida weather.

Passengers who are affected during the overnight delays were less than pleased that they may not travel any time soon. “It’s ridiculous,” said one frustrated traveler.

The delays began on Tuesday and trickled into the following morning. “We were supposed to leave out at 8 last night,” said stranded passenger Angela Estrada. “but it got canceled.”

Some passengers had to sleep in chairs and some on the ground at FLL.

Estrada said she’s done neither. “I haven’t slept yet since 5 o’clock yesterday morning,” she said.

Jeannie Stinson, another passenger facing delays, said she understands this is an unpredictable situation. “Can’t predict the weather,” she said. “but it would’ve been nice to have some type of positive accommodations other than the metal benches or on the ground.”

As of 8: 20 a.m., Wednesday, FLL has reported they are experiencing 125 delays and 20 cancellations. Down south, Miami International Airport reported zero delays and 27 cancellations.

