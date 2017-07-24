Passengers forced to evacuate shuttle at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers were forced to evacuate Miami International Airport’s MIA shuttle after it was stopped in its tracks.

The MIA Mover was leaving the airport’s rental station and heading toward the terminals when it suddenly stopped, Friday morning.

Officials said the sudden stop was because of a mechanical issue. Passengers had no choice but to evacuate.

One passenger tweeted a video while strolling along the tracks. Another passenger praised the emergency crews on the scene.

“I think it was about 80 to 90 minutes until we started going, when fire department and airport officials got there,” said A.J. Ricketts. “A lot of credit to them for making sure everybody was safe getting on to the platform, making sure either platform was safe. It was just over a quarter of a mile walk.”

Officials said the mover was back up and running an hour later. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.