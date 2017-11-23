Passengers evacuated after Metrorail train breaks down in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers were evacuated from a Metrorail train in Miami after the vehicle became immobile and started to let off smoke, Thursday night.

According to Miami-Dade Transit officials, the northbound train lost propulsion when smoke began to develop in the area of Southwest 19th Road and First Avenue.

The disabled train was taken out of service, and passengers were evacuated onto a southbound train to the Vizcaya station, located at 3201 SW 1st Ave.

Passengers were bussed northbound from the Vizcaya station.

The bus shuttle has since been cancelled and northbound trains have resumed service.

There was no fire. No injuries were reported.

