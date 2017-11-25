Passengers at busy MIA describe smooth Thanksgiving weekend travel

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Airports across the nation were packed with passengers as Thanksgiving weekend neared its end, and South Florida was no exception.

Miami International Airport is expecting an increase in foot traffic by the end of the weekend, as thousands of travelers prepared to take flight.

But despite the warning, passengers said they didn’t experience trouble. “Flying back on Saturday is the way to do it Thanksgiving weekend,” said Joe Wise.

Transportation Security Administration officials advise travelers to come two hours early due to long lines that can develop at the security checkpoints.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.