Passengers arrive to South Florida after JetBlue emergency landing

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after their flight made an emergency landing in another state, JetBlue passengers finally arrived safely to Fort Lauderdale.

Smoke in the cockpit of a JetBlue plane prompted an emergency landing in South Carolina, Friday morning.

The plane landed in Charleston, and passengers were evacuated via the plane’s emergency shutes. The plane remained in South Carolina while crews investigated the smoke.

Passengers who spoke to 7News said the smoke had an “electrical” smell.

“It started smelling like this electrical, you know, industrial kind of fiery smell,” said one passenger via phone. “You know, there was smoke, but it wasn’t, like, a lot.”

The same passenger said the crews were calm during the landing.

“There was no freak out, there was no Hollywood screaming. There were a bunch of people praying and whatnot, so they opened the shutes, and that was extremely orderly,” he said. “The flight attendants were like ‘Out, out,’ directing you, telling you get your feet up, and it was like ‘wee,’ we got to go down a slide.”

Passengers said they went from a code yellow to a code red, but the crew remained calm and collected.

Another passenger said, “It was as good as it could be. The staff at JetBlue treated us beautifully. If there was such thing as a perfect emergency then it was a perfect emergency.”

According to the passenger, staff confirmed the incident was an “…unidentified source of smoke, that they could not identify it.”

“They said, ‘We are going to take an emergency landing,'” she said. “We became nervous, did the brace. They told us how to do the brace,” said the passenger.

Passengers were then placed on another flight.

