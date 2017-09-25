Parts of Monroe County head back to school post Irma

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Some students in Monroe County are headed back to school, Monday morning, after being out for over two weeks post Irma.

Officials made the decision after assessing all schools in the district.

At 8:30 a.m., classes will resume at the Key Largo School, Plantation Key School, Coral Shores High School, Ocean Studies Charter and Montessori Island Charter. — one of five schools reopening, Monday.

“A lot of trees down, our fences are down,” said Key Largo School Principal Laura Lietaert. “We had a little bit of water blowing under the back doors, but for the most part we’re good. Few small leaks here and there, but nothing that will prevent us from getting kids back in school. It’s safe for them to come and we’re anxious for them to get here.”

The Principal, teachers and staff at Key Largo School are excited to welcome students back to class.

“It’s really important to get things, you know, back to normal,” said Lietaert, “to get the kids here, so that they get their day back to a regular schedule — help the parents get back on their feet.”

For most of the people in the island it’s back to routine after Hurricane Irma devastated the Keys.

Prior to opening their doors Monday, staff at the school were already hard at work — helping each other.

“We’ve been to about 20 houses so far for our staff and helped clean up their yards,” said Lietaert. “We’ve cut out drywall, we’ve dragged debris to the street — trying to get them back on their feet, ’cause we know we have to take care of each other first so that we can take care of our kids.”

As residents and business owners, the people of the Keys are ready for a fresh start as they slowly rebuild their lives, livelihoods and economy.

“We’re so excited to see the kids on Monday,” said Lietaert. “We just can’t wait to get them back here and see their smiling faces, and find out how they’ve been.”

Schools in Key West and Marathon will be reopening, Wednesday.

Two schools in the hardest hit areas, including Big Pine Key will reopen on Oct. 2. However, the children in those areas will be allowed to attend any of the open Monroe County Schools.

Transportation services will be restored as well, but will require flexibility and modification of prior routes and timing.

