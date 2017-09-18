Parts of Hialeah under precautionary water boil notice

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hialeah has implemented a precautionary boil water for parts of the city.

According to a press release, two areas have been affected. The first area includes those residences between West 84th and 21st Streets and East 10th and West 6th Avenues. The second area includes these residences who live between West 21st Street and Okeechobee Road and Palm Avenue and West 10th Avenue.

#ADVISORY: There is a Precautionary Boil Water Notice for residents in some areas of the city. See below for areas affected. #Hialeah pic.twitter.com/wPnND4ZBEp — City of Hialeah (@cityofhialeah) September 18, 2017

Officials said that bacteriological analyses of water samples show a possible contamination of the water. As a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled.

Officials recommend that residents bring the water to a rolling boil for at least a full minute.

The water boil notice will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.