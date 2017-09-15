Parts of Broward to be sprayed for mosquito larvae

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After heavy rain from Hurricane Irma drenched parts of South Florida, Broward is now taking steps to ensure the mosquito population in the county is under control.

The Mosquito Control Section in Broward County has announced that they will spray some parts to kill the county Aedes Aegypti, the mosquito known to carry and transmit the Zika virus.

The spraying will take place between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting, between Sept. 20 and Sept. 29, in areas of Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Lauderdale Lakes, Lauderhill, North Lauderdale, Oakland Park, Tamarac and Wilton Manors.

Officials say there still no active transmissions of the Zika virus in Broward County, and the areas chosen for spraying were based on a number of factors including requests from the Florida Department of Health, population density and the number of women of childbearing age in the community.

