Partner of BSO deputy killed in 2006 testifies in murder trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The partner of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot and killed in 2006 testified in the trial of the accused shooters.

Tuesday morning saw testimony by BSO deputy Corey Carbocci in the trial of the murder of his partner deputy Brian Tephford.

Carbocci was there on the fateful night in November 2006, when Tephford was shot and killed near Sunrise. Tephford had initiated a traffic stop for a bad license plate when, according to prosecutors, Eloyn Ingraham, Bernard Forbes and Andre Delancy opened fire on the two deputies, injuring Carbocci and killing Tephford.

“Just as I heard the pops and saw the flashes, I felt a sharp pain in my left thigh and also a pain in my left foot, which is when I realized we were being shot at,” Carbocci said in his testimony. “We ran to — I thought we were both running to move to the back of the patrol car to get cover.”

When he died, Tephford left behind a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old twin boys.

If convicted, Ingraham, Forbes and Delancy face life in prison.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.