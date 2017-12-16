DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents of an apartment building in Deerfield Beach were rocked by the partial collapse of a roof overhang, Saturday morning.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the four-story building along Crystal Lake Drive, near West Sample Road, at around 10 a.m.

Officials said part of the structure came crashing down on the top floor, apparently due to damage caused by Hurricane Irma and recent rains. Officials believe the heavy precipitation weakened the ceiling on the top floor, causing it to cave in outside.

Officials indicated the portion of the roof that was damaged is a cosmetic overhang and does not actually support the roof structure.

No injuries were reported.

Though none of the units were affected, a safety inspection was done at the building before residents were allowed back into their homes.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.