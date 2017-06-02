Parkland teacher honored for dedication to science, students

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher was honored after returning from a trip associated with NASA’s Operation Ice Bridge project.

Adeena Teres teaches biology at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High and was honored after taking the trip of a lifetime. She received a proclamation from Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine for her passion in science and dedication to education.

Teres recently visited Greenland as part of NASA’s Operation Ice Bridge, which is the largest ever airborne survey of the earth’s polar ice, where she collected data to help learn more about climate change and rising sea levels.

“I did it because I wanted to further my own knowledge and help out my students,” Teres said, “and to just to be acknowledged for that makes me feel very proud and just the support that Parkland and Stoneman Douglas gives me is amazing.”

During the journey, she conducted live classroom discussions with students across the United States, including her own.

