SANFORD, Fla. (WSVN) — Trayvon Martin’s parents are hoping to share their story of pain and inspire others through a book detailing their experience with the loss of their son.

“There are so many parents that are experiencing some of the same things that we were going through, as far as emotions and struggling with the loss, that we decided to put it in writing,” said Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon’s mother.

It’s been nearly five years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed in Sanford, Florida. Half a decade later, his parents are sharing their sotry in the book titled, “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

“Reliving the story, reliving what we went through at the trial, reliving what went through after the trial, everyday, it’s tough to sit down and just continuously go over that,” said Trayvon’s father, Tracy Martin.

In spite of the pain, the couple continue to re-tell their story, making sure to reach as many people as they can.

During the 2016 presidential election, Fulton even campaigned for Hillary Clinton, and spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Just last week, she marched with hundreds of thousands of women in Washington D.C. “The women’s march in Washington has left an impact,” she said. “It has reenergized me to come back to my community and want to do a lot more than what I was doing.”

It wasn’t an easy book to write, they said. Every word serves as a reminder of the son they lost and their fight for justice. “The hardest thing to write in that book was the initial call that I made to Sybrina,” Tracy said.

“The most hurtful part to me of this book was the funeral, knowing that he transitioned from this earth to heaven,” Fulton said.

The novel contains intimate moments, they hope, will keep their sons legacy alive.

“Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin” will be released on Jan. 31.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.