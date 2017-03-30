Parents of murdered children plead for quicker justice

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police worked quickly to make an arrest after two undercover Miami officers were shot, but parents of murdered children are now wondering why they have to wait so long for justice.

Dozens gathered Thursday at the Northside Police Station in Northwest Miami-Dade in hopes of getting answers.

“The majority of the mothers here today, they haven’t received justice on their cases,” said Tangela Sears, who lost her son to gun violence. “They’ve given tips. They call detectives, no callbacks. I just need to know the difference between an officer being shot and one of our kids being killed.”

The group said that they don’t have a problem with the arrest that was made this week, but that they just want the same quick resolution when their children are killed due to gun violence.

