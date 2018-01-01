NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Grieving parents and concerned members of the community gathered in Northwest Miami-Dade and took to the streets to call for an end to the violence plaguing their streets.

The second annual Parents of Murdered Kids March and Candlelight Vigil started in the area of Northwest 87th Street and 17th Avenue. The procession led participants to Northwest 93rd Street, where they lit candles in memory of the young victims.

This year’s march is taking place in the wake of several shootings in Northwest Miami-Dade. Several young people, including a 2-year-old boy were gunned down in recent weeks.

