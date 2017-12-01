Parents of accused killer in Tampa ‘heartbroken’ for victims and their son

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Their son is accused of murdering four people and terrorizing a Tampa neighborhood. Now the parents of Howell Donaldson III say they are heartbroken over what has happened.

Rosita Donaldson and Howell Donaldson, Jr. spoke to Fox 13, expressing condolences to the victims’ families.

“We are very much heartbroken,” Rosita Donaldson said. “Our condolences, our heart goes out to the families as well. Our hearts go out to the families and the loss that they have.”

The devastated parents had gone into seclusion after their son was arrested and charged in the killing spree that struck fear in the Seminole Heights community.

Their 24-year-old son had been living with them until he was arrested Tuesday for the murders. They said they have not seen him since he was taken into custody.

“We love our son. We want to let him know we love him,” Rosita told Fox 13.

