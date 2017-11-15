Parents frustrated after suspected rapist allowed to return to Coconut Creek school

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents are voicing their concerns after a suspected rapist was allowed to return to a South Florida school.

The 19-year-old male student, Gibson Sylvain, has been charged with rape, but hasn’t had a trial yet. He has been allowed to return to his classes at Monarch High School while he awaits trial.

Parents wanted to discuss the issue with school administrators at a town and students forum at the school, Wednesday night. However, the topic was never raised during the 90-minute meeting.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we just can’t have the conversation,” said one parent. “This is our number one concern right now. Guilty or innocent — that’s beside the point.”

“He could’ve been home-schooled, he could’ve done FLVS. There’s other opportunities than to come to school,” said another woman.

When asked what she would tell parents who are concerned and worried about their children, School Board Member Nora Rupert responded, “I’m a parent, and I’m their representative, but I’m gonna defer to one sentence from our attorney.”

“And the one sentence is, ‘This child has as much right to an education as anybody,'” said School Board Attorney Barbara Myrick.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the attack happened in October 2016 at a bus stop near U.S. 441 and West Hillsboro Boulevard.

Investigators said Sylvain forced a woman to perform oral sex, grabbed her pepper spray from her and raped her. Police said DNA eventually connected Sylvain to the crime.

Sylvain is currently on house arrest with a GPS monitor. Judge William Haury, Jr. ordered that the “defendant is allowed to attend Monarch High School … from 6:20 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

Parents of students at Monarch High School have been wrestling with the judge’s decision to allow Sylvain to re-enroll after his arrest.

“I mean… It’s tough, man,” said a parent. “I mean, you’re innocent until proven guilty, and what if he didn’t do it, you know?”

Prosecutors filed a new motion, late Wednesday afternoon, asking a judge to put Sylvain back in jail as he awaits trial because they believe he causes a potential harm to the community. That hearing will take place later this month.

