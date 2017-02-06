Parents arrested after allegedly hitting son with belt at Dolphin Mall

Police arrested a mother and father after they allegedly hit their son with a belt, Sunday, at Dolphin Mall.

Sweetwater Police arrested 28-year-old Mariano Pinar and 27-year-old Dazny Torres after responding to a report of child battery at the mall, at around 3 p.m.

According to the arrest form, officers first met Pinar inside the mall’s Bloomingdale’s store, and he told them that he had hit his son with a belt because he wouldn’t stay quiet.

Pinar then led officers to Torres, who was with the child, according to the form.

The form further states that officers observed the boy shaking and crying. Officers also observed the boy had a bloody mouth due to a laceration on his lip. He also had blood smeared across his cheek, the form said.

Torres told officers in Spanish that she was sorry but the boy wouldn’t stay quiet.

The officers separated the parents from the boy, according to the form, and fire rescue officials checked the boy for injuries.

The child had a red mark stretching diagonally across his back, a scar on the crown of his head and large cavities on many of his molars, the report said.

The child told police, in Spanish, that “Mom is the bad one; Dad just hit me today,” the form said.

The boy told police on Monday that the scar is the result of his mother hitting him with a belt buckle, according to the report.

Pinar and Torres are both facing charges of child neglect and child abuse.

