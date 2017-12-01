Panthers join Feeding South Florida to feed a need

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is on a mission to feed a need in our community.

Feeding South Florida visited Full Gospel Church of the Living God in Fort Lauderdale Thursday, to hand out food to families.

The organization came equipped with its large new trailer — stocked high with produce to make dozens of delicious meals this holiday season.

“With this support of the trailer behind us, we can add another three million pounds of food to the community,” said Feeding South Florida CEO, Paco Velez. “Not only that, with the help of volunteer networks — with the 24,000 volunteers who come through our doors — we’re able to do what we do to help out families with healthy, nutritious food.”

This was all made possible with the help of the Florida Panthers, who donated $250,000 to the cause.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.