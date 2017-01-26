Panic buttons installed at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – The University of South Florida in Tampa has found a new way to help its students and staff in case of an emergency.

The USF campus now has a new system that uses panic buttons in the event of a shooting or other emergencies.

The buttons can be found in 10 of the campus’ larger classrooms.

Once the button is pressed, the doors will lock until officers arrive.

“When we assessed the different situations that occurred across the country and our tactical guys and operational guys all get together and talk about how would we handle this,” said USF Police Chief Chris Daniel.

University officials said they will add 10 more red buttons on campus by the end of June.

