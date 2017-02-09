Palmetto Bay resident shoots 2 dogs to protect pet cat

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man shot two dogs in Palmetto Bay after he said they attacked his pet.

7’s Skyforce HD flew over the scene where police said the man shot and killed one of the dogs and injured the other.

According to the man, the dogs attacked his cat, Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred near 93rd Avenue and 180th Street.

The homeowner will not face any charges.

