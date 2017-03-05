Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office search for missing child

ROYAL PALM BEACH (WSVN) — The West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

A search is underway for Sara Saige Ornelas.

She was last seen Saturday, leaving her residence near the 100 block of Sandpiper Avenue in Royal Palm Beach.

Ornelas stands at 5 feet and 4 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt, gray sweatpants with an “Adidas” logo and one burgundy flat shoe.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

