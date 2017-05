JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) — Seven divers were rescued from the water after they were reported missing off the Jupiter inlet.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deployed their marine unit to look for them.

All seven divers were rescued from the water. Two were rescued by deputies, while the other five were rescued by a good Samaritan.

