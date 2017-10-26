Palm Beach deputy resigns following burglary charge

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy caught on camera stealing prescription medication from a home has resigned.

Jason Cooke was caught on surveillance video breaking into an 85-year-old man’s house, after deputies responded and found the homeowner injured.

That man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Cooke was arrested last week and charged with burglary and grand theft.

