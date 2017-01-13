Pair flee police in stolen truck in Pembroke Pines

Police are searching for a duo who stole a truck in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, when officials tried to stop the pair who were in the stolen truck, the driver took off, Friday.

In the process of fleeing, the truck crashed into a parked car and a fence, near Southwest Eighth Street and 104th Terrace.

The driver and passenger then ran from the scene.

