MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the annual “Paint the City Pink” walk took place in Miami Gardens, Saturday.

Dozens gathered at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex to raise awareness and raise funds for research, while celebrating survivors.

“There are women sitting right now that say, ‘Oh, I need to do this, but, you know, I’ll do it later, I’ll do it later,’ and I could give you some examples, but the bottom line is they need encouragement,” said survivor Maxine Taylor, “and if just one voice, one person can say anything to encourage them, then that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Mammograms and other health services were provided at the event free of charge.

