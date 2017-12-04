Packages stolen from multiple homes in North Miami Beach neighborhood

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a North Miami Beach neighborhood are upset after, they said, their packages were stolen from right in front of their homes.

“Very annoyed to the point where I ran twice to the police department and demanded that they do something right away,” said Sara Kopfstein, whose packages were stolen.

Kopfstein had packages taken from in front of her home two days in a row, Wednesday and Thursday. Both incidents were caught on surveillance video.

“In our case, it was more birthday gifts for our daughters,” said Kopfstein, “and so we had to explain to them they have no packages. We’re gonna have to order new ones … One was a Barbie doll and the other was Minecraft.”

According to residents, the package thefts have happened at least seven times in recent weeks.

“I was very upset. I mean, how’s that possible? I mean, they’re obviously running around this place thinking they can do whatever they want,” said Shulamit Tyberg, who lives off of Northeast 177th Street and Ninth Avenue.

Tyberg also had her packages stolen on Wednesday. That incident was caught on surveillance video as well.

“It’s just frustrating that, like, you do your due diligence — I have the cameras up, I try to keep my house and my family secure — and they just walk right up and just take whatever they want,” said Tyberg.

Tyberg had made Black Friday purchases that are now gone.

“This is my money. I work hard for my money. I save up to be able to buy this stuff, and you can’t just take what’s not yours,” said Tyberg.

Toby Katz moved in across the street from Tyberg a month ago.

“My mail had been stolen every single day since I’ve been there except for one day that I happened to hear the mailman when he came,” said Katz.

She got a locked mailbox.

And there are more victims.

“It’s frustrating, it’s hard, seeing those being taken,” said Kopfstein. “It’s like how do they not feel bad? And then opening them and seeing children’s toys. Do they not realize what they just did?”

If you recognize any of the people in the surveillance videos, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

