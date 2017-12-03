MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities gave the all clear after a suspicious package was found in Miami Beach, Saturday night.

The package, showing exposed wires, was spotted near the footbridge on 24th Street and Collins Avenue.

Police officers blocked off as the bomb squad went to check things out. Officials confirmed the packaged did not pose a threat.

Traffic resumed shortly after.

