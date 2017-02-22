Owner of popular Miami gym arrested over steroid accusations

MIAMI (WSVN) - An owner of a Miami gym was arrested, Wednesday morning, for allegedly distributing millions of dollars worth of steroids.

According to sources close to the investigation, Iron Addicts Gym owner Richard Rodriguez was arrested after being accused of selling and distributing a mass amount of steroids at his gym.

His gym, located at 31 N.E. 17th St., was then shut down by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as DEA agents will be investigating the gym for several days.

Officials have not announced formal charges for Rodriguez, nor arrests for anyone else involved in the steroid distribution.

