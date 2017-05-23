NEAR LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Rescue crews set an owl free after he was found trapped in a tarp covering a swimming pool near Lakeland, Monday.

The pool owner woke up to find the feathery creature with its claw tangled in the tarp and unable to fly.

Firefighters responded and freed the bird. After realizing it was hurt, crews took it to a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The owl is expected to be OK.

