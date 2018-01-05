Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down eastbound Palmetto Expressway

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An overturned 18-wheeler has shut down traffic along State Road 826.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the truck overturned Friday morning at the Golden Glades interchange.

#MDFR is on scene of an overturned vehicle at the Golden Glades interchange. SR826 eastbound is currently shut down. Seek alternative routes. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) January 5, 2018

Fire rescue crews are on the scene and have shut down all eastbound lanes along SR-826.

There has been no word of any injuries.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.