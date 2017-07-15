Overtown feels the art with the Music and Arts festival

MIAMI (WSVN) - Overtown was all about the arts, Saturday as they hosted the Overtown Music and Arts Festival.

It’s one of the largest and highly anticipated events for the neighborhood — which included live performances from Keyshia Cole, Tito Puente Jr. and multi-Grammy Award-winning artist, CeeLo Green.

Other activities throughout the day included a youth zone, a barbecue cook-off competition and an Art Expo.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.