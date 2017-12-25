MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Overtown neighborhood celebrated Christmas Day with a burst of holiday fun.

Local role models in the community distributed toys they collected at Gibson Park, Monday afternoon.

Miami native and current Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Denver Kirkland was in attendance. “Our kids are the biggest part of the community, basically, and this is what we are basically doing it for,” he said. “We ain’t doing it for no other reason, for no fame or nothing like that. We’re just doing it for the kids.”

The event was free to residents and included great food, music and bounce houses for the kids.

