Overtime? Florida Legislature may not finish its work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature is in danger of going into overtime.

With time running out, Republican leaders have been unable to finish their work on a new $83 billion budget. The budget must be complete on Tuesday in order for legislators to wrap up their work this week.

Florida law requires that the budget be completely finished 72 hours before a final vote can be taken.

House Speaker Richard Corcoran said Tuesday afternoon that there was still a good chance that legislators can still reach an agreement by the end of the day.

Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron reached an overall deal on the budget last week, but negotiators got bogged down on individual spending items.

The session lasts 60 days. Legislators can extend the session by a supermajority vote in both chambers.

