Overnight storms in Lauderhill cause flooding, street closures

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Strong storms riddled South Florida streets with flooding, and some residential streets were forced to close.

The overnight showers Tuesday and early Wednesday caused lots of street flooding in areas like Laurderhill, where neighborhoods were seen flooded with standing water. Certain residential streets in a Lauderhill neighborhood were also reportedly closed due to high waters in the area.

Areas between University Drive and Pine Island Road, along Northwest 50th Street, were also flooded with at least a foot of water.

Some residents said this is flooding they did not see during this year’s hurricanes. “During the hurricane, we had a little flood,” said resident James Cecil, “but all the streets on this block flooded? No, I did not see that before.”

No major property damage has been reported by officials.

