Overnight fire engulfs Deerfield Beach warehouse

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to an overnight warehouse fire in Deerfield Beach.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire around 3 a.m., Monday, near 40th Street and Powerline Road.

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames. The fire has since been extinguished.

An investigation into what caused the fire remains ongoing.

