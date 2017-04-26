FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than half of Broward County’s schoolteachers will be receiving what could be the highest raises for teachers in the state this year, officials said.

Over 50 percent of the teachers will receive a five percent raise. Top teachers get a $2,000 increase.

Officials said the raises will be retroactive to July 2016. “We absolutely want to continue to make it clear that our focus is to support our teachers and continue to invest in them,” said Broward Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Additional gains for teachers involve more planning time and improvements to how and when teachers can be evaluated.

