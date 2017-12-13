Over $8,500 in music equipment stolen from Davie studio

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over $8,500 worth of music equipment was stolen during a burglary at a Davie music studio.

The items were taken from a studio located near Griffin Road and the Turnpike.

Two subjects broke into the building and loaded the equipment into the trunk of a car waiting outside.

One of the subjects had a tattoo of a crown on the right side of his neck while the other had long deadlocks.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

